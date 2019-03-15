Winners Of The 2019 UK Lipper Fund Awards From Refinitiv Announced

Refinitiv today announces the winners of the UK Lipper Fund Awards 2019. These highly-respected awards recognise funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performances relative to their industry peers – the merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria.
The full list of Group Award winners follows below:
|
Winner
|
Group Award
|
Royal London
|
Overall Large
|
Banque de Luxembourg
|
Overall Small
|
Royal London
|
Bond Large
|
Lord, Abbett & Co.
|
Bond Small
|
Baillie Gifford
|
Equity Large
|
NFU Mutual
|
Equity Small
|
Liontrust
|
Mixed Assets Large
|
Momentum Alternative Investments
|
Mixed Assets Small
“In a year that saw the return of market volatility, we would like to congratulate the Lipper Fund Award winners for their ability to help their investors navigate the markets’ choppy waters. We also wish them continued success as they seek to build on this year’s success with long-term outperformance for investors in a dynamic market environment.” said Bob Jenkins, head of Lipper research at Refinitiv “The awards are based on our independent fund data which enables us to grant these awards with authoritative recognition and emphasis on consistency to single funds and fund management groups.”
The influential and prestigious Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return (please click here to see the full list of winners). Individual classifications of three, five, and ten year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three year period are also recognized. The awards are based on Lipper’s proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here.
Lipper data covers more than 312,000 share classes and 139,000 funds in 86 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in over 42 markets.