Vienna Stock Exchange: Nexi S.P.A. – Italian Payment-Processing Institution On The Global Market

As of today, the Italian payment-processing institution Nexi S.p.A. is tradable in our international market segment global market at local fees directly after the IPO at Milan Stock Exchange. The IPO is the largest IPO in Italy since Pirelli 2017 and Europe's largest IPO this year.
The global market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange currently offers investors almost 600 international blue chips from 26 countries. Instead of having to navigate around time zones, investors can trade on their familiar marketplace during local trading hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) at domestic fees and obtain information in their native language. The international segment in Vienna is well received and has become the second-strongest market segment. Three market makers (Baader Bank, Lang & Schwarz and Raiffeisen Centrobank) ensure attractive prices by providing additional liquidity.