Vienna Stock Exchange – Business Location Survey: Around 90% Of Austrians Believe That Jobs, Research And Internationality Are Key Factors For Austria As A Business Location

- Jobs, research and internationality key factors for business location
- Capital market essential component: 85% believe capital market is important for Austria’s economy
- 49% would like to see a more proactive policy
The Vienna Stock Exchange commissioned the research institute 'market' to conduct a survey regarding the domestic business location and the significance of the capital market. 95% of Austrians view job creation by companies as the most important factor. 88% of respondents would like to see companies invest large sums in research and development. 85% believe that a functioning capital market with a smoothly operating stock exchange is important for Austria's economy.
"I am pleased that the Austrian population assesses the domestic capital market as essential for the business location Austria. Many of Austria’s listed companies are outstanding global market leaders precisely because of their activities in research and innovation as well as their internationality. A listing on the stock exchange promotes innovation and competition. That helps the creation of sustainable and modern jobs," said Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG. "The views expressed regarding location and capital market policy is a call to action for politicians for the swift implementation of the government’s program and for more activity than by the previous government."
Listed companies account for around 410,000 jobs and contribute 10% to Austria's economic output with an added value of around EUR 27 billion.
Internationality is decisive factor
89% of the population believe it is important to create overall conditions that enable Austrian companies to succeed internationally. 81% view the international success of Austrian companies and their positions as global leaders as very important. Remarkable is that these two aspects are viewed as extremely important by persons in the age group of 50 years and older as well as by persons who consider themselves competent in economic matters.
"International competition is the most important factor. Austrian listed companies are highly international, just like the Vienna Stock Exchange itself in its function as a trading platform. Both with respect to daily business and also as regards investors," added Boschan. "Over 80% of trading volume on the Vienna Stock Exchange come from abroad. Therefore, we need framework conditions that make us attractive in an international context and create competitive advantages."
Creating framework conditions to support Austria's competitive position
At 49%, almost half the population assesses the politicians of the former government as hardly active or not at all and believe there is significant room for more engagement. Men more than women, and the younger generation perceive politics as more active than the group aged 30 years and older. Above all, the group that assesses the business location as less attractive would like to see more proactive policies to make Austria an attractive venue for companies and investors.
"In the search for leverage for economic growth and employment, and to make the business location and retirement provisioning fit for the future, we recommend turning to the capital market as a source of stimulus. We are very pleased that the new government plans to focus on these areas," said Boschan. "Austria needs a clear, concerted action plan for the capital market. We are already engaged in talks with the new government to this end."