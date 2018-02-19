Update On SGX India Equity Derivatives

SGX announced today that it will list successor products to its SGX Nifty family of products before August 2018. This will provide market participants with the same ability to invest and maintain their risk exposure to the Indian capital markets. Market participants will be able to transition seamlessly to these products before the expiry of SGX’s licence agreement with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
In the meantime, the SGX Nifty family of products can continue to list, trade and clear uninterrupted on SGX until August 2018 at a minimum, supported by the current licence agreement with NSE.
Concurrently, SGX will continue to work with NSE to develop a link that will allow international market participants to trade on NSE’s International Exchange (NSE IFSC Limited) in Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) city – International Financial Services Centre, while managing their clearing exposures through SGX. SGX believes that such a link will increase participation in GIFT and on SGX.
“As a market operator, we have an obligation to our international clients to provide them with solutions to manage their risks. Our successor products will provide certainty and continuity for our clients. At the same time, we continue to work with NSE to create a larger pool of liquidity comprising international and home market participants,” said Michael Syn, Head of Derivatives, SGX.
Details of the successor products and progress on the link will be communicated by March 2018.