University Of Technology Malaysia Delegates Visit Tehran Stock Exchange

On Monday 26 February 2018 Prof. Wan Khairuzzaman Ismail, head of International Business School, as well as vice-presidents and PhD candidates from University of Technology Malaysia paid a visit to Tehran Stock Exchange.
The delegates were welcomed by vice-president of TSE and briefed on Iranian capital market and corporate governance history in Iran.
During this interactive meeting, both parties shared their views on significance of observing corporate governance code for enterprises.
At the end, the Malaysian delegates visited the Exchange’s trading floor and were acquainted with trading mechanism at Tehran Stock Exchange.