United Kingdom Parliament: CBI, TUC And City Of London Give Evidence On Post-Brexit UK-EU Relations

20 April 2018
The Lords EU Committee takes evidence from the CBI, TUC and City of London on the future relationship between the UK and the EU, comparing the visions for that relationship set out by the UK Government, the European Council and the European Parliament.
- Parliament TV: Post-Brexit UK-EU relations
- Inquiry: Post-Brexit UK-EU relations
- European Union Committee
Witnesses
Tuesday 24 April in Committee Room 4A, Palace of Westminster
At 4.00pm
- Carolyn Fairbairn, Director General, CBI
- Frances O'Grady, General Secretary, Trades Union Congress
- Catherine McGuinness, Deputy, City of London Corporation
Possible questions
- What are the main obstacles to delivering the Prime Minister's vision for the future UK-EU relationship?
- What are the main areas of common ground or disagreement between the models for UK-EU relations proposed by the UK Government, the European Council and the European Parliament? Is there any evidence of willingness to compromise?
- What areas are likely to be covered in the framework for future relations, to be agreed in October 2018?
- What issues will remain to be resolved after the UK leaves the EU on 29 March 2019? Will the dynamic change after that point?
Further information
Image: iStockphoto