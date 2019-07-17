tZERO Announces New Management Appointments To Support Growth Strategy & Brand Positioning

tZERO, the global leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets, today announced several new appointments to enable its management team to drive further its growth plans, brand and market positioning and business objectives. Effective July 15, 2019, Brooke Navarro was appointed Head of Issuance, Michael Mougias was appointed Head of Investor Relations and Alexandra Sotiropoulos was appointed Head of Communications.
tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi said, “These appointments are vital to our long-term strategy. On the issuance front, Brooke will drive strategic development of our security token ecosystem by focusing on the supply-side of the equation — working with issuers to bring more quality assets to the PRO Securities ATS. Mike and Alex will spearhead our efforts to continue to develop strategic market positioning for tZERO and engage with current and prospective investors, analysts, media and other tZERO stakeholders. These newly formed roles at tZERO round out the management team and are key to ensuring our continued success. I am proud of the milestones that we have achieved already this year and look forward to what will be achieved through the acquisition of such strong talent.”
Brooke Navarro will be the Head of Issuance at tZERO, where she will, with regulated broker-dealer affiliates and partners, work to find companies that are interested in raising new capital through security token offerings or tokenizing their existing cap tables to facilitate secondary liquidity and other objectives. In addition, she will explore strategic partnerships to help scale adoption of tZERO’s technology. Navarro brings more than a decade of experience in capital markets, financial advisory and technology. Prior to tZERO, Navarro was a Managing Director in Investment Banking at Barclays, where she helped lead the Technology, Media and Telecom Equity Capital Markets team. In that role, she advised both U.S. and international clients on IPOs, follow-ons, convertibles and private placements, helping to raise more than $35 billion in capital. Navarro received an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.A. from The George Washington University.
Michael Mougias will lead the development and execution of tZERO’s investor relations strategy. Mougias brings a decade of experience across investor relations, capital markets and financial analysis. Before joining tZERO, he served as Head of Investor Relations at IMAX Corporation, a leading entertainment technology company, where he ran investor relations for its NYSE and HKSE listed entities. Prior to that role, Mougias was Head of Investor Relations of IMAX China and before that, he served as Senior Analyst of Ipreo, a capital markets advisory firm. Mougias received a B.A. in Economics and Finance from Sacred Heart University.
Alexandra Sotiropoulos will oversee tZERO’s communications function. Sotiropoulos joined tZERO from Intermarket, a leading independent provider of public relations and marketing services to clients in the global financial services industry, where she worked on a diverse group of clients in the financial technology, investment banking and broker dealer spaces—and was a long-standing advisor to tZERO. Sotiropoulos received a B.A. in Public Relations and Chinese from Pennsylvania State University.
tZERO is a technology firm that was founded in 2014 with the goal of utilizing blockchain technology to revolutionize Wall Street so that financial processes could become less beholden to traditional institutional market structures and to bolster and enhance market integrity. tZERO is a keiretsu company of Medici Ventures, the blockchain subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).