Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Rollover Of Leading Contract Month For Three-Month Euroyen Futures

Date 20/03/2018

Tokyo Financial Exchange has decided to shift the leading contract month for Euroyen futures from the current June 2018 contracts to the September 2018 contracts, effective from 19 Mar 2018.

