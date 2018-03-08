TMX Group: Women In ETFs Opens The Market On International Women’s Day

TMX Group welcomes the Canadian chapter of Women in ETFsthis morning to open trading at Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and acknowledge International Women's Day, paying tribute to the significant achievements of women in business and finance around the world.
Women in ETFs will be joined by representatives from the UN Global Compact, Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, UN Women, the International Finance Corporation and The World Federation of Exchanges. These groups will be hosting events around the world this month to present business cases for women's economic empowerment and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development. In fact, over 60 opening bell ceremonies will take place globally between March 5-27, 2018, addressing the importance of gender diversity and equality in the workplace, marketplace and community.
|WHERE:
|TMX Broadcast Centre
130 King Street West
Toronto, Ontario
|WHEN:
|Thursday, March 8, 2018
8:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET
|PANEL DISCUSSION:
|The importance of gender equality in business and society
Moderator: Julie Levesque, Managing Director, Operations and Technology, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)
Panelists:
-Tanya Rowntree, Co-Head of the Canadian Chapter of Women In ETFs
-Michelle Holland, Toronto City Counsellor of Innovation
-Peteris Ustubs, Ambassador of the European Union in Canada
-John Coyne, Vice President, Legal and External Affairs and General Counsel, Unilever Canada Inc.
Follow the day's activity at: @womeninETFs, #Genderbell, #PressforProgress
Founded in 2014, Women in ETFs is the first group of its kind with a membership of 4,000 women strong. The organization seeks to create opportunities for professional advancement by expanding connections among women in the industry, and offering guidance for the current and next generation.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. The client moves into position for the market open ceremony at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren (the traditional market open on Toronto Stock Exchange) at 9:30 a.m. ET.