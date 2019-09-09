TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2019.
TSX welcomed nine new issuers in August 2019, unchanged from July 2019 and compared with six in August 2018. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one life sciences companies, one mining company, one consumer products company and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in August 2019 increased 27% from the previous month, and were up 190% compared to August 2018. The total number of financings in August 2019 was 47, compared with 38 the previous month and 26 in August 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2019, unchanged from July 2019 and compared with eight in August 2018. The new listings were eight capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2019 increased 128% compared to the previous month, and were up 74% compared to August 2018. There were 125 financings in August 2019, compared with 109 in the previous month and 116 in August 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – August 2019