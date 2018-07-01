The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Main Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 28 June 2018 amounted to SAR 46.43 billion, decreasing by 44.67% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,982.31 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 1.26% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 40.41 billion representing 87.05% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 40.37 billion representing 86.96% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 92.94% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing a decrease of 0.07% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.493 billion representing 3.22% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.430 billion representing 3.08% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 2.07% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing a decrease of 0.01% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 4.5 billion representing 9.74% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 4.6 billion representing 9.96% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 4.99% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing an increase of 0.08% from the previous month.
Nomu-Parallel Market
The total value of shares traded for the month ending 28 June 2018 amounted to SAR 27.39 million, decreasing by 22.36% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,417.68 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 1.97% over the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 26.51 million representing 96.80% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 27.27 million representing 99.56% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.09% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing a decrease of 0.05% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.18 million representing 0.64% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.58% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing an increase of 0.05% from the previous month.
- The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.70 million representing 2.56% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.12 million representing 0.44% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.33% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018 representing a decrease of 0.004% from the previous month.
