The Saudi Stock Exchange Announces The Publication Of The Monthly Stock Market Ownership And Trading Activity Report (By Nationality And Investor Type)

Date 01/07/2018

Main Market

The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 28 June 2018 amounted to SAR 46.43 billion, decreasing by 44.67% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 1,982.31 billion at the end of this period, increasing by 1.26% over the previous month.

  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 40.41 billion representing 87.05% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR  40.37 billion representing 86.96% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 92.94% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing a decrease of 0.07% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 1.493 billion representing 3.22% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 1.430 billion representing 3.08% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 2.07% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing a decrease of 0.01% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 4.5 billion representing 9.74% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 4.6 billion representing 9.96% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 4.99% of total market capitalization as of 28 June  2018, representing an increase of 0.08% from the previous month.    

Nomu-Parallel Market

The total value of shares traded for the month  ending 28 June 2018 amounted to SAR 27.39 million, decreasing by 22.36% over the previous month; while total stock market capitalization reached SAR 2,417.68 million at the end of this period, decreasing by 1.97% over the previous month.

  • The total value of shares purchased by “Saudi Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 26.51 million representing 96.80% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR  27.27 million representing 99.56% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Saudi Investors” stood at 99.09% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing a decrease of 0.05% from the previous month.
  • The total value of shares purchased by “GCC Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.18 million representing 0.64% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.00 million representing 0.00% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “GCC Investors” stood at 0.58% of total market capitalization as of 28 June 2018, representing an increase of 0.05% from the previous month. 
  • The total value of shares purchased by “Foreign Investors” during this period amounted to SAR 0.70 million representing 2.56% of total buying activity, and sales of SAR 0.12 million representing 0.44% of total selling activity. Total ownership of “Foreign Investors” stood at 0.33% of total market capitalization as of 28 June  2018  representing a decrease of 0.004% from the previous month.    

To view the detailed Monthly Stock Market Ownership and Trading Activity Report please Click Here

 