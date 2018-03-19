The European Central Bank (ECB) and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on Monday in Buenos Aires signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of central banking. The Memorandum of Understanding provides a framework for a regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions. Technical cooperation may inter alia take the form of joint seminars and workshops in areas of mutual interest in the field of central banking.
The European Central Bank And The South African Reserve Bank Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding On Cooperation
