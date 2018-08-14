The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Monthly Statistical Report July 2018

Listing
Total number of listed companies on the main market amounted to 223 at the end of July 2018. Meanwhile, the number of listed companies on Nilex reached 32 at the end of the month.
No companies were listed this month.
Turnover
Total number of trading days in July 2018 amounted to 21 days, with a total value traded of US$ 1,267.40 million (EGP 22,645.30 million). Value traded of the main market amounted to US$ 1,113.30 million (EGP 19,891.97 million), of which shares, bonds and funds represented 83.66%, 16.34% and 0%, respectively. Unlisted securities i.e. Over the Counter trading reached US$ 152.95 million (EGP 2,732.78 million), which represents 12.07% of total value traded for the month. Additionally, Nilex has recorded a trading value of US$ 1.15 million (EGP 20.56 million) during the month.
This is in comparison to June 2018, when value traded of the main market amounted to US$ 1,019.98 million (EGP 18,245.28 million), of which shares represented 87.6%, bonds 12.4% and funds 0%. In addition, the OTC trading amounted to US$ 155.51 million (EGP 2,781.66 million), i.e. 13.22% of total trading (on- and off-exchange trading), which reached US$ 1,176.53 million (EGP 21,045.59 million). Additionally, Nilex has recorded a trading value of US$ 1.04 million (EGP 18.65 million) during the month.
Total volume traded of the main market for this month reached 3,871.99 million securities. Meanwhile, the total volume traded of the OTC market has reached 37.96 million securities. Nilex has recorded a trading volume of 26.82 million securities.
During July 2018, 433,906 transactions were concluded with an average of 20,662 trades per day, as opposed to 369,961 transactions were concluded with an average of 20,553 trades per day, during June 2018.
Indices
EGX 30 index, the official market index, witnessed a decline of 4.70% in July 2018, to close at 15,580.19 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 16.10%.
Meanwhile, EGX 70 price index witnessed a decline of 7.47% in July 2018, to close at 744.53 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 6.43%.
Moreover, EGX 100 price index witnessed a decline of 6.40% in July 2018, to close at 1,930.12 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 21.52%.
Moreover, EGX 20 Capped index witnessed a decline of 6.08% in July 2018, to close at 15,470.97 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 29.60%.
On the other hand, the S&P/EGX ESG index witnessed a decline of 4.93% in July 2018, to close at 2,545.31 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 31.59%.
Furthermore, the EGX50 EWI index witnessed a decline of 5.57% in July 2018, to close at 2,584.03 points and witnessed a YoY increase of 24.47%.
From another perspective, Nile index witnessed an increase of 2.41% in July 2018, to close at 476.17 points and witnessed a YoY decline of 6.91%.
Price Movements of Selected Shares
The ten most active stocks in the main market represented 74.87% of total traded shares' volume and 54.83% of total traded shares' value for this month.
During the month of July, the top five gainers, in the main market, were (in descending order of price change) Golden Coast Company (29.81%), El Ahram Co. for Printing and Packing (14.81%), North Africa Co. for Real Estate Investment (12.93%), Arabian Food Industries DOMTY (10.30%) and East Delta Flour Mills (9.34%).
The top five losers, in the main market, were (in ascending order of price change) Development & Engineering Consultants (-25.14%), Egyptian for Developing Building Materials (-24.17%), Delta Sugar (-23.48%), Suez Canal Bank (-21.42%) and South Cairo & Giza Mills & Bakeries (-19.44%).
Market Capitalization
Total market capitalization of shares in the main market amounted to US$ 48.89 billion (EGP 873.58 billion), as of end of July 2018 compared to US$ 50.92 billion (EGP 910.83 billion) in June 2018, representing a decline of 4.09%. Meanwhile, Market capitalization for the companies listed on Nilex has reached US$ 64.84 million (EGP 1.16 billion) at the end of July 2018.
Foreign Participation
In July 2018, foreign investors participated with 26.74% of the value traded of the main market, with a net outflow of portfolio foreign investment totaling US$ 23.75 million (EGP 424.30 million).