Tehran Stock Exchange Introduces Market To Students

TSE’s Public Relations staff provide frequent introduction courses for school students about the capital market industry.
In the most recent program, on Wednesday 14 March 2018, students from Kharazmi High School received basic information about capital market investment and guidelines. A book titled “Bright Future with Equities” was provided to each student. The program coincided with the Global Money Week; TSE considers children and youth financial literacy, which empowers them to cover inequality gaps and develop skills for a brighter future and life.
During the past year, 29 school visits have been arranged by Tehran Stock Exchange, and 18 surveys were accomplished for research projects.