Stock Exchange of Thailand Welcomes BMSCG ETF Tracking Mid And Small-Cap Stocks With High CG Scores

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is ready to list BCAP Mid Small CG ETF (BMSCG), the exchange-traded fund (ETF), managed by Bangkok Capital Asset Management Co., Ltd. (BCAP) on March 27. BMSCG aims to invest in securities which are components of BCAP Mid Small CG Index TR.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Rinjai Chakornpipat said that BMSCG is designed to serve investors who looking for mid and small-cap stocks with good corporate governance (CG) practices, rather than SET50, by investing in BCAP Mid Small Cap CG Index TR —, a newly developed index calculated by S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) and with the copyright owned by Bangkok Capital Asset Management Co., Ltd. The prominent feature of this index is the selection of small- and mid-cap stocks embracing good CG, with stronger growth potential than large-cap securities. The index is calculated on total return basis; the dividends are reinvested in securities, and rebalance on a monthly basis.
BMSCG is managed by BCAP with Bualuang Securities pcl as its market maker and participant dealer, while Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. is its registrar.
For more information, please see the fund's prospectus at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.or.th, and Bangkok Capital Asset Management Co., Ltd.’s website at www.bcap.co.th, as well as SET at www.set.or.th/etf.