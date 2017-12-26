Shenzhen Stock Exchange Sina Big Data 100 Index Released

On 22th December, 2017, SZSE Sina Big Data 100 Index (Abbreviation: Sina 100, Code: 399297) was released on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”). It was designed for reflecting the performance of public opinion big data investment strategy in securities market, enriching index investment targets and promoting the development and innovation of index.
Co-developed by Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd. (“SSIC”) and Beijing Sina Internet Information Service Co., Ltd. (“Sina”) jointly, Sina 100 Index will be promoted in the global market in cooperation with Euronext. The index takes 31st December, 2013 as the base date and 1000 point as the base point. As statistics showed, from the base date to 30th November 2017, the index’s accumulative yield was 234%, outperforming the market base point, demonstrating the effectiveness of analysis using public opinion big data strategy. Via digging internet big data information and value, factor model was constructed for Sina 100 Index. With sentimental indictor dig from the public opinion data as factor for selection of stock, and with consideration of comprehensive value indicator, 100 sample stocks were selected from Shenzhen Market to compile the index. The index adopted equally weighted weighting calculation, and regularly adjusts sample stocks and weighting factors every month.
SSIC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SZSE and a leading enterprise in the domestic securities information service field. SSIC is devoted in constructing a multi-layer capital market cross media information communication system. It has successfully launched CNINFO, Easy IR, SZSE/CNI Indices, online voting system for shareholders’ meeting, China High-tech Zone Technical Financing Information Service Platform and other famous products in the market. As the earliest professional institution in the nation to carry out index business, SSIC has rich research and development and management experience in compiling index, for example it has successfully launched SZSE Component Index, SZSE 100 Index, SZSE ChiNext Index and other core market indexes. By collaborating with advantaged institutions in other fields, SSIC constantly pushes innovation in the compilation of index, releasing CCTV 50 index, Big Data 100 Index and other innovative indexes, all of which aroused wide attention and recognition in the market. Sina has a powerful data system, timely and accurate user behavior data and rich experience in field of digging sentiment index in the public opinion data. Via conducting qualitative and quantitative analysis on financial big data, Southern Sina Big Data Index series developed by SSIC, China Southern Fund and Sina has a good performance.