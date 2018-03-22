Shanghai International Energy Exchange: Notice Regarding The Delivery Of Crude Oil Futures

To ensure a smooth listing process for crude oil futures, and in accordance with the Delivery Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, this notice is issued regarding the following matters concerning the physical delivery settlement of crude oil futures:
I. The Origin of Deliverable Crudes (Loading Ports)
1. United Arab Emirates Dubai Crude Oil: Fateh Terminal;
2. United Arab Emirates Upper Zakum Crude Oil: Zirku Island;
3. Sultanate of Oman Oman Crude Oil: Mina Al Fahal;
4. State of Qatar Qatar Marine Crude Oil: Halul Island;
5. Republic of Yemen Masila Crude Oil: Ash Shihr;
6. Republic of Iraq Basra Light Crude Oil: Basrah Oil Terminal or SPM;
7. People’s Republic of China Shengli Crude Oil: The place of origin will be announced separately.
The Shanghai International Energy Exchange will adjust the origin of deliverable crudes (loading ports) based on market conditions.
II. Fee Items and Rates of Delivery
1. Storage fees are 0.2 yuan / barrel • day and shall be collected by the Designated Delivery Storage Facility from the commodity owner or its authorized representative. INE reserves the right to adjust the rate of storage fees through announcements in view of market development.
2. Inspection fees shall be collected at the prevailing rate by Designated Inspection Agencies from (with reference to the time of load-out) the commodity owner or its authorized representative.
3. Other fees, such as port dues, port construction fees, loading and unloading fees shall be collected at the prevailing rate by relevant authorities from (with reference to the time of load-out) the commodity owner or its authorized representative.
III. Designated Delivery Storage Facilities
The table below lists current Designated Delivery Storage Facilities for crude oil futures and their contact information:
|
No.
|
Name
|
Office Location
|
Storage Name
|
Storage Location
|
Contact
|
Telephone
|
Fax
|
1
|
Sinopec Petroleum Reserve Co., Ltd.
|
Suite 2030, 22 Chaoyangmen North Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing
|
Rizhao Base
|
Lanshan North Port Area, Rizhao, Shandong
|
Wang Peng,
Ji Xianda
|
010-59969336
010-59969370
|
010-59760206
|
2
|
CezidaoReserve
|
Cezi Island, Zhoushan, Zhejiang
|
3
|
PetroChina Fuel Oil Company Limited
|
18/F, Building B, Baoneng Center, 10 Futong East Avenue, Wangjing, Chaoyang District, Beijing
|
Ningbodaxie Branch
|
16 Tianwan Road, Daxie Development Zone, Ningbo, Zhejiang
|
Zhang Haifeng,
Li Jian
|
0574-86750918
0574-86750936
|
0574-86750909
0574-86750933
|
4
|
Zhanjiang Branch
|
Operating Area 2, Zhanjiang Port, 1 Youyi Road , Xiashan District, Zhanjiang, Guangdong
|
Shi Jinming,
Li Long
|
0759-2658098
0759-2658113
|
0759-2658109
|
5
|
Sinochem-Xingzhong Oil Staging (Zhoushan) Co., Ltd.
|
Sinochem- Xingzhong Administration Zone, East Lincheng Aoshan Bridge, Dinghai District, Zhoushan, Zhejiang
|
Sinochem-Xingzhong Aoshan Depot
|
Aoshan Island, Lincheng, Dinghai District, Zhoushan, Zhejiang
|
Xiao Bin,
Wang Kaiwei
|
0580-2061786
0580-2061859
|
0580-2036444
|
6
|
Dalian PetroChinaInternational Warehousing & Transportation Co., Ltd.
|
19/F, Liyuan Building, 16 Mingze Street, Zhongshan District, Dalian, Liaoning
|
Dalian PetroChina Bonded Depot
|
31 Hainian Road, New Port, Dalian Bonded Zone, Dalian, Liaoning
|
Ma Lei,
Ge Wenyuan
|
0411-82828807
0411-82828891
|
0411-82828406
|
7
|
Yangshan Shengang International Oil Logistics Co., Ltd.
|
Blocks DEF, 14/F, Huarun Times Square, 500 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai
|
Yangshan Depot
|
Shenjiawan, Yangshan Deep-Water Port, Shanghai
|
Dong Wei,
Xu Tingting
|
021-68405123
021-68405060
|
021-68405190
IV. Designated Inspection Agencies
The table below lists current Designated Inspection Agencies for crude oil futures and their contact information:
|
No.
|
Name
|
Office Location
|
Contact
|
Telephone
|
Fax
|
1
|
China Certification & Inspection Group Inspection Co., Ltd.
|
17/F, Sanyuan Building, 18 Xibahe Dongli, Chaoyang District, Beijing
|
Chen Hong
Gu Chen
|
010-84603658
010-84603548
|
010-84603183
|
2
|
SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd.
|
16/F, Century YuHui Mansion, 73 Fucheng Road, Haiding District, Beijing
|
Chen Zhou
Zhao Qi
|
0574-89070154
0755-26392411
|
0574-87777875
|
3
|
Intertek Testing Services Shanghai, Co., Ltd.
|
Building T52-3-2 North, 1201 Guiqiao Road, Jinqiao Development Area, Pudong New Area, Shanghai
|
Guan Lianjun,
Zhang Jian
|
0574-87836578
0532-58715778
|
0574-87840759
|
4
|
Technical Center for Industrial Products and Raw Materials Inspection and Testing, Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau
|
1208 Minsheng Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai
|
Zhang Jidong,
Li Chen
|
021-67120903
021-38620750
|
021-67120902