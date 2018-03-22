 Skip to main Content
Shanghai International Energy Exchange: Notice Regarding The Delivery Of Crude Oil Futures

Date 22/03/2018

To ensure a smooth listing process for crude oil futures, and in accordance with the Delivery Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, this notice is issued regarding the following matters concerning the physical delivery settlement of crude oil futures:

I.  The Origin of Deliverable Crudes (Loading Ports)

 

1.  United Arab Emirates Dubai Crude Oil: Fateh Terminal;

2.  United Arab Emirates Upper Zakum Crude Oil: Zirku Island;

3.  Sultanate of Oman Oman Crude Oil: Mina Al Fahal;

4.  State of Qatar Qatar Marine Crude Oil: Halul Island;

5.  Republic of Yemen Masila Crude Oil: Ash Shihr;

6.  Republic of Iraq Basra Light Crude Oil: Basrah Oil Terminal or SPM;

7.  People’s Republic of China Shengli Crude Oil: The place of origin will be announced     separately.

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange will adjust the origin of deliverable crudes (loading ports) based on market conditions. 

 

 

II. Fee Items and Rates of Delivery

 

1. Storage fees are 0.2 yuan / barrel • day and shall be collected by the Designated Delivery Storage Facility from the commodity owner or its authorized representative. INE reserves the right to adjust the rate of storage fees through announcements in view of market development.

2.  Inspection fees shall be collected at the prevailing rate by Designated Inspection Agencies from (with reference to the time of load-out) the commodity owner or its authorized representative.

3.  Other fees, such as port dues, port construction fees, loading and unloading fees shall be collected at the prevailing rate by relevant authorities from (with reference to the time of load-out) the commodity owner or its authorized representative.

 

 

III. Designated Delivery Storage Facilities

 

The table below lists current Designated Delivery Storage Facilities for crude oil futures and their contact information:


No. 

Name 

Office Location 

Storage Name 

Storage Location 

Contact 

Telephone 

Fax 

1

Sinopec Petroleum Reserve Co., Ltd.

Suite 2030, 22 Chaoyangmen North Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing

Rizhao Base

Lanshan North Port Area, Rizhao, Shandong

Wang Peng,

Ji Xianda

010-59969336
13521953358

010-59969370
15911175216

010-59760206

2

CezidaoReserve

Cezi Island, Zhoushan, Zhejiang

3

PetroChina Fuel Oil Company Limited

18/F, Building B, Baoneng Center, 10 Futong East Avenue, Wangjing, Chaoyang District, Beijing

Ningbodaxie Branch

16 Tianwan Road, Daxie Development Zone, Ningbo, Zhejiang

Zhang Haifeng,

Li Jian

0574-86750918
15869586195

0574-86750936
15257403615

0574-86750909

0574-86750933

4

Zhanjiang Branch

Operating Area 2, Zhanjiang Port, 1 Youyi Road , Xiashan District, Zhanjiang, Guangdong

Shi Jinming,

Li Long

0759-2658098
15889832944

0759-2658113
13726907857

0759-2658109

5

Sinochem-Xingzhong Oil Staging (Zhoushan) Co., Ltd.

Sinochem- Xingzhong Administration Zone, East Lincheng Aoshan Bridge, Dinghai District, Zhoushan, Zhejiang

Sinochem-Xingzhong Aoshan Depot

Aoshan Island, Lincheng, Dinghai District, Zhoushan, Zhejiang

Xiao Bin,

Wang Kaiwei

0580-2061786
13906807550

0580-2061859
13646500154

0580-2036444

6

Dalian PetroChinaInternational Warehousing & Transportation Co., Ltd.

19/F, Liyuan Building, 16 Mingze Street, Zhongshan District, Dalian, Liaoning

Dalian PetroChina Bonded Depot

31 Hainian Road, New Port, Dalian Bonded Zone, Dalian, Liaoning

Ma Lei,

Ge Wenyuan

0411-82828807
13840975333

0411-82828891
13390533777

0411-82828406

7

Yangshan Shengang International Oil Logistics Co., Ltd.

Blocks DEF, 14/F, Huarun Times Square, 500 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

Yangshan Depot

Shenjiawan, Yangshan Deep-Water Port, Shanghai

Dong Wei,

Xu Tingting

021-68405123
13788931707

021-68405060
15921888108

021-68405190

 

 

 

 

IV. Designated Inspection Agencies

 

The table below lists current Designated Inspection Agencies for crude oil futures and their contact information:

No. 

Name 

Office Location

Contact

Telephone

Fax

1

China Certification & Inspection Group Inspection Co., Ltd.

17/F, Sanyuan Building, 18 Xibahe Dongli, Chaoyang District, Beijing

Chen Hong

Gu Chen

010-84603658
13801063685

010-84603548
13810060886

010-84603183

2

SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd.

16/F, Century YuHui Mansion, 73 Fucheng Road, Haiding District, Beijing

Chen Zhou

Zhao Qi

0574-89070154
13306678519

0755-26392411
13821643138

0574-87777875

3

Intertek Testing Services Shanghai, Co., Ltd.

Building T52-3-2 North, 1201 Guiqiao Road, Jinqiao Development Area, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

Guan Lianjun,

Zhang Jian

0574-87836578
13306668721

0532-58715778
13869863179

0574-87840759

4

Technical Center for Industrial Products and Raw Materials Inspection and Testing, Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau

1208 Minsheng Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

Zhang Jidong,

Li Chen

021-67120903
13918256560

021-38620750
13331978879

021-67120902

 

 