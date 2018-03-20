SGX To Report 3Q FY2018 Results On 20 April

Singapore Exchange (SGX) is reporting its third-quarter (3Q) results for Financial Year 2018 (FY2018) after the market closes on 20 April 2018.
The announcement will be posted on www.sgx.com and the results briefing will be held as follows:
|Event
|:
|3Q FY2018 Results Briefing
|Presented by
|:
|
Loh Boon Chye, CEO
Chng Lay Chew, CFO
|Date
|:
|20 April 2018
|Time
|:
|6.00 pm Singapore time (GMT+8 hours)
A “live” video webcast of the briefing will be available at www.sgx.com/shareholders. You may register for the webcast at www.sgx.com nearer the date. The webcast will also be archived on the website.
Note: SGX’s FY2018 is from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018.