SET Market Report For August 2019

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index at the end of August dropped 3.3 percent from the previous month, but gained 5.8 percent from end-2018 to 1,654.92 points. The average daily trading value of SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai) in August surged 30 percent from a year earlier to THB 65.36 billion (approx. USD 2.11 billion). Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai shares at THB 54.26 billion.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien said that SET Index in August moved in tandem with other regional bourses, weighed down by worries over the lingering trade tensions between the US and China, and Hong Kong protests. Moreover, a potential no-deal Brexit has posed threats to the global economic turnaround and profitability of listed companies which exposed to export markets including electronic components, industrial products and petroleum sectors. It is advisable for investors to keep a close monitor on external factors.
Key highlights for August
Securities market:
- SET Index ended August at 1,654.92 points, down 3.3 percent from end-July but up 5.8 percent from end-2018. Agro & Food, Technology, Resources, and Services industry groups outperformed SET Index.
- In August, foreign investors sold a net THB 54.26 billion of Thai shares.
- The average daily trading value of SET and mai in August jumped 30 percent from the same period last year to THB 65.36 billion.
- Forward and historical P/E ratios of SET were 16.5 times and 18.8 times respectively at the end of August, compared with the average of the Asian peers of 14.3 and 15.6 times respectively.
- Dividend yield ratio of SET was 3.11 percent at end-August, surpassing MSCI Emerging Market average ratio of 2.95 percent.
- A combined market capitalization of SET and mai at end-August rose 7 percent from end-2018 to THB 17.9 trillion, in line with SET Index.
- Fund mobilized through IPOs during the eight months through August was THB 22.84 billion.
Derivatives market:
- In August, the average daily derivatives trading volume soared 33 percent from the first half to 504,536 contracts.