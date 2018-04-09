Seismic Foundry FinTech Fund Invests In Capital Markets Focused Chatbot

The Seismic Foundry Capital Markets FinTech SEIS Fund 2017-18 is excited to announce its latest investment, in LodeStar Ecosystems, a state-of-the-art intelligent advisor platform for the Financial Services Industry. Lodestar’s ‘LodeBot’ application is a personalised Intelligent-Advisor targeted at Brokers, Traders and Asset Managers. The AI platform pulls together information on financial assets from a wide range of internal and external sources and helps users identify the key signals that inform buy and sell decisions that are most relevant to them and their customers.
Seismic Foundry partner Jeff Gale said, “The firm provides a valuable tool for users to capture and co-ordinate investment activity, utilising cutting edge technology to drive efficiency and enhanced client service. LodeBot will streamline broker and advisor activities enabling greater levels of customer service across organisations and freeing up valuable resources to focus on additional revenue generating activities.”
Dr Anthony Edwards, founder of Lodestar said, “We are delighted to have secured investment from the Seismic Foundry, who have some of the most highly regarded and respected capital market professionals in the industry as founders. They immediately ‘got it’ and are as excited as we are about the inexorable march of intelligent technologies that will improve financial investment relationships exponentially. We don’t see Seismic Foundry as just an investor, but as a partner that will be fundamental to the growth and success of Lodestar.”
Seismic Foundry is an early stage Capital Markets Fintech Fund that provides access to emerging Capital Markets FinTech for individuals and financial institutions. The Seismic Foundry Capital Markets FinTech SEIS Fund 2017-18 has now closed and funds are being raised for the 2018-2109 SEIS and EIS Funds.