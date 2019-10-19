Securities Commission Malaysia’s InvestSmart® Fest Enhances Investment Literacy And Raises Awareness On Scams

InvestSmart® Fest 2019, an investor education initiative by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), was officiated by Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur today.
Themed “Invest Smart” or “Bijak Labur”, the annual InvestSmart® Fest aims to raise the public’s awareness on the fundamentals of investment and to equip investors with knowledge and to exercise sound judgement when making investment decisions.
“An informed investor is a protected investor. By equipping the general public with the ability to identify and evaluate investment opportunities and pitfalls, investors are not only better placed to protect their own interests but may also become the “eyes and ears” of the SC in rooting out potential fraud or misconduct,” said Datuk Syed Zaid Albar, Chairman of the SC.
InvestSmart® Fest provides a unique opportunity to the public by bringing together a diverse group of capital market players. This year’s InvestSmart® Fest showcases over 50 participating organisations comprising financial market institutions, intermediaries, associations, regulatory and government agencies under one roof to promote knowledge and offerings on capital market products and services.
Visitors can also learn about alternative investment platforms such as equity crowdfunding, peer-to-peer financing, digital investment management companies and digital asset exchanges at the “Digital Pavilion”, a dedicated space within the Fest.
In addition, the three-day event offers over 400 free consultations with licensed financial planners at the #FinPlan4U financial services desk. Members of the public can seek initial assessment of their financial status and information on how to manage their savings and investment. This year’s #FinPlan4U also features the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), who will be offering retirement advisory services.
In line with promoting informed participation in the capital market, the Bond + Sukuk Information Exchange Mobile App was launched at the start of InvestSmart® Fest yesterday (18 October 2019). Developed by BIX Malaysia, the mobile app enables investors to access the latest bond and sukuk information from their smartphones.
InvestSmart® Fest is supported by Bursa Malaysia, the Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia, Financial Planning Association of Malaysia and Malaysian Financial Planning Council. For more information on InvestSmart® Fest, please visit www.investsmartsc.my or facebook.com/InvestSmartSC.