Securities Commission Malaysia Releases Updated List Of Shariah-compliant Securities By Shariah Advisory Council

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today released an updated list of Shariah-compliant securities approved by its Shariah Advisory Council (SAC).
The updated list, which takes effect on 31 May 2019, features a total of 689 Shariah-compliant securities. These securities constitute 77 percent of the total 897 listed securities on Bursa Malaysia.
The list includes 14 newly-classified Shariah-compliant securities and excludes 10 from the previous list issued in November 2018.
The full list, updated twice a year based on the companies’ latest annual audited financial statements, is now available at https://www.sc.com.my/development/islamic-capital-market/list-of-shariah-compliant-securities-by-scs-shariah-advisory-councilhttp://www.sc.com.my/. The next updated list will be made available in November 2019, based on the review of the audited financial statements released up to 30 September 2019.