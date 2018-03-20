RegTek.Solutions Appoints Heads Of Sales For North America And Europe

Tom Morris has been appointed Head of Sales for Europe, based in London. Tom joins from NEX Group, where he was Head of Regulatory Reporting Solutions and responsible for the business development of the firm’s MiFID II, EMIR and SFTR products. Prior to that, Tom was Head of Sales and Relationship Management for post-trade solutions at MarketAxess (TRAX), leading the business development of their trade and transaction reporting practice. Tom's 20-year career in post-trade sales includes senior roles at LSE Group, Markit and UBS.
Rob McGowan has been appointed Head of Sales for North America, based in New York. Rob joins from SmartStream Technologies, where he was SVP Sales, focusing on all aspects of transaction lifecycle process improvements and control for the middle and back office. This included reconciliation, regulatory reporting, cash management, corporate action processing and reference data. Rob’s experience working for financial technology firms in North America spans 20 years, with positions at Duco, Infogix and Ericom Software.
Both Tom and Rob report to Brian Lynch, CEO of RegTek.Solutions.
"We are very happy to welcome Tom and Rob to our growing team. They each bring extensive experience of working in high-growth financial technology firms in our core markets", said Brian Lynch. "RegTek.Solutions has made great progress in its first year as an independent firm, we now have more than 30 FTEs worldwide and 20 global clients. Tom's and Rob's domain knowledge, sales experience and contacts will help fuel our further growth and I’m confident that they will each play a significant role in helping us achieve our strategic ambitions, namely; being instrumental in helping as many clients as possible to achieve sustainable compliance for trade and transaction reporting."
"I’m excited to be joining RegTek.Solutions at this pivotal time and contributing to the next phase of solid growth as the new regulatory landscape beds down", said Tom Morris. "The company has an innovative set of products, an impressive client list from the buy-side, sell-side and venues, and an ambitious strategic plan."
“I am delighted to be a part of the RegTek.Solutions team and helping lead the market’s journey to sustainable compliance”, said Rob McGowan. “The firm’s strategic approach combined with the rapid adoption of their technology by clients and partners provides a tremendous foundation of success to build upon in the coming year and beyond.”