Refinitiv: Weekly Investment Banking Scorecard - 19th July

The Investment Banking Scorecard from Refinitiv gives you the ‘Fast Facts’ of the week in Investment Banking, as well as a closer look at trends in deal making, with league table movements and regional activity in M&A, capital markets and syndicated loans also included. Please see attached for the matrix of year-to-date IB activity with breakdowns by asset class/region/sector, league tables and top deals.
Fast facts from the scorecard:
- European M&A hits a six-year low of $355.6 billion, down 53% compared to the previous year
- Global ECM activity down 23% compared to YTD 2018 with $330.9 billion in proceeds
- Financials DCM totals $1.91 trillion, down 7% compared to the last year