Qatar Stock Exchange Holds Workshop For Listed Companies On Investor Relations Mandatory Rules
Date 19/03/2019
Qatar Stock Exchange today held a workshop for listed companies in relation to the forthcoming introduction of a mandatory IR Rules regime.
QSE has invested in a number of initiatives in the area of IR over recent years and this represents a further commitment to best practice in Qatar. Feedback from local and international investors suggests that Qatari listed companies are making significant strides in this area but QSE recognizes the need for continuing improvement since good IR has knock-on effects in terms of valuation, liquidity and ultimately ‘trust’ in the Qatari market.
In relation to the IR Rules, Rashid Mansoori, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange commented “The existing disclosure rules are based on regional best practice and Qatari companies clearly meet these regulatory standards. What we are talking about is doing more than the regulatory minimum which is an important differentiating factor for emerging markets.”
The IR Rules consist of a number of base line provisions in the QSE Rulebook and further requirements published in February. In summary, as from 01 October 2019, each company listed on QSE will be required to (i) appoint an Investor Relations Officer (ii) create and maintain a dedicated investor relations section on its website, and (iii) publish an investor presentation and hold at least one investor conference call after publication of its annual, semi-annual and quarterly reports. Abdul Aziz Al Emadi who lead the workshop commented “The IR Rules are part of QSE’s commitment to create effective communication channels and improve and encourage the ongoing communication between companies listed on the main market of QSE and the investor community.”
He added, “Qatar’s inclusion in a number of important indices in the recent years including the EM MSCI, FTSE and S&P Indices are important indicators of progress made by Qatar and thus the IR function is critical to the successful ongoing development of our companies and the promotion of our market both domestically and internationally.”
The workshop was attended by representatives of listed companies who will be closely involved in the introduction of the IR rules.