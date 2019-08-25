Qatar Stock Exchange: FTSE Global Equity Index Series September 2019 Semi-Annual Review 25-08-2019

FTSE Russell has published the results of its September 2019 Semi-Annual Review, detailed below:
|Addition to the FTSE Indices:
Addition to Large Cap:
Qatar Fuel
Additions to Mid Cap:
Barwa Real Estate
Addition to Small Caps:
Al Meera
Additions to Micro Cap:
Al Salam International
Qatar Oman Investment
|Deletion from the FTSE Indices
Deletions from Large Cap:
Barwa Real Estate
Deletions from Mid Cap:
Qatar Navigation
Al Meera
Qatar Fuel
Deletions from Micro Cap:
Islamic Holding Group
|The changes will be effective on
|19TH September 2019 (after the close)
