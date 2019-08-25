 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Qatar Stock Exchange: FTSE Global Equity Index Series September 2019 Semi-Annual Review 25-08-2019

Date 25/08/2019

FTSE Russell has published the results of its September 2019 Semi-Annual Review, detailed below:  

Addition to the FTSE Indices:

Addition to Large Cap:

Qatar Fuel

Additions to Mid Cap:

Barwa Real Estate

Addition to Small Caps:

Al Meera

Additions to Micro Cap:

Al Salam International

Qatar Oman Investment
Deletion from the FTSE Indices

Deletions from Large Cap:

Barwa Real Estate

Deletions from Mid Cap:

Qatar Navigation

Al Meera

Qatar Fuel

 

Deletions from Micro Cap:

Islamic Holding Group
The changes will be effective on 19TH September 2019 (after the close)

 

To view FTSE Russell press release, click here

20190823_FTSE_Global_Equity_Index_Series_Middle_East_&__Africa_Regional_Index_40012750_Standard.pdf