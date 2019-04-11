 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Oslo Børs VPS: Nasdaq Announces Purchases Of Shares In Oslo Børs VPS

Date 11/04/2019

Nasdaq, Inc. announced today that it has purchased 844,071 shares in Oslo Børs VPS. As a result of the purchases, which were made at NOK 158 per share, over 37 per cent of Oslo Børs VPS shares are owned by Nasdaq or are subject to pre-commitments to accept the Offer.

The press release from Nasdaq is enclosed.

Vedlegg