NZX Wealth Technologies Selected By Hobson Wealth Partners

NZX is pleased to announce that the NZX Wealth Technologies platform has been selected by Hobson Wealth Partners to provide platform technology services. Timing for migration is to be confirmed when contractual arrangements are finalised, but is expected to be 2020.
NZX CEO Mark Peterson commented “We are pleased that Hobson Wealth Partners has chosen NZX Wealth Technologies to provide its platform technology services for its custody business. Hobson Wealth Partners will be the second significant client that NZX Wealth Technologies will on-board to its new platform, which provides further sales momentum for our platform offering.”
The NZX Wealth Technologies platform enables independent financial advisors and wealth managers to better manage client investments via a single wrap platform. The platform is market leading infrastructure for New Zealand’s capital markets that fully integrates the core custodial wrap offering with KiwiSaver and superannuation scheme functionality.
Hobson Wealth Partners Managing Director Warren Couillault commented “We’re excited to partner with NZX Wealth Technologies to provide the investment platform, custody and administration services we provide our clients. We believe that this platform will improve our client service offering and continues our approach of doing more ourselves for our clients where it makes sense, along with reflecting our continued firm commitment to the NZ financial services market”