NZX Full Year 2017 Results & Annual Report Published

NZX today published its full year financial results and annual report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017.
Please find the following materials attached:
- Announcement: NZX Full Year 2017 Financial Results
- Appendix 1
- Appendix 7
- NZX Annual Report 2017 (including audited financial statements and management commentary on financial results)
- NZX Full Year 2017 Investor Presentation ]
- Shareholder Letter
Financial highlights include:
- Net profit after tax increased to $14.8 million, up 61.6%;
- Operating earnings up 31.3% to $29.0 million on a like-for-like basis;
- Revenue up 1.1% on a like-for-like basis to $75.3 million;
- Operating expenses decreased 11.6% on a like-for-like basis as cost control initiatives continued; and
- Full year 2018 operating earnings expected to be within a range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million. This guidance assumes no material adverse events, significant one-off expenses or major accounting adjustments.