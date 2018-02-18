 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


NZX Full Year 2017 Results & Annual Report Published

Date 18/02/2018

NZX today published its full year financial results and annual report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2017.

Please find the following materials attached:

  • Announcement: NZX Full Year 2017 Financial Results 
  • Appendix 1 
  • Appendix 7 
  • NZX Annual Report 2017 (including audited financial statements and management commentary on financial results) 
  • NZX Full Year 2017 Investor Presentation ]
  • Shareholder Letter

Financial highlights include:

  • Net profit after tax increased to $14.8 million, up 61.6%; 
  • Operating earnings up 31.3% to $29.0 million on a like-for-like basis; 
  • Revenue up 1.1% on a like-for-like basis to $75.3 million; 
  • Operating expenses decreased 11.6% on a like-for-like basis as cost control initiatives continued; and 
  • Full year 2018 operating earnings expected to be within a range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million. This guidance assumes no material adverse events, significant one-off expenses or major accounting adjustments.

Downloads