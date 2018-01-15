Nigerian Stock Exchange Promotes Ms. Tinuade Awe As Executive Director, Regulation

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“Exchange” or “NSE”) announced today the promotion of Ms Tinuade Awe to Executive Director, Regulation with effect from 1 January, 2018. Her appointment has received regulatory approval.
As Executive Director, Regulation in the NSE’s revised organizational structure, Ms Awe has oversight functions for the following teams: Broker Dealer Regulation, Listings Regulation, Market Surveillance & Investigations, and Regulatory Technology. The Rules and Interpretation and Disciplinary Units of The Exchange will also report directly to her.
Prior to her promotion, Ms. Awe was the General Manager, heading the Legal and Regulation Division of The Exchange, in which role she also served as General Counsel of The Exchange. She served as Secretary to the Council of The Exchange from January 2011 to October 2015. Ms. Awe, became affiliated with The Exchange in a consulting capacity in August 2010 and joined the employment of The Exchange in August 2012. She has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Exchange since August 2012.
Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, National Council of the NSE said, “I am very proud that the National Council has recognized Tinuade for the exemplary role she has played in transforming the Legal and Regulatory landscape of the Exchange and would like to warmly congratulate her on her elevation as Executive Director, Regulation. Tinuade’s passion, energy and commitment to driving and executing on the Exchange’s transformation agenda has no doubt been instrumental in revolutionizing the Exchange and I am confident that she will continue to exert her influence and leadership attributes in her new role for the betterment of the market and its stakeholders.”
Ms. Awe is a consummate professional with varied professional experiences garnered across three continents. She has an LL.B Degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, graduating as the Best Female Student in the Faculty of Law. She finished at the Nigerian Law School with First Class Honors, graduating as Best Overall Student. She also holds LL.M Degrees from Harvard Law School, where she was a Landon H. Gammon Fellow, as well as The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she graduated with Merit. At the LSE, she was a British Council Scholar. She is admitted to both the Nigerian and New York Bars.
Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, NSE CEO said: “As we restructure and reposition the Exchange for the fourth industrial revolution, Ms. Awe’s well deserved promotion is indicative of the great career advancement opportunities that exist at the Nigerian Stock Exchange. I congratulate her and look forward to working with her in this new function to build a globally competitive Self-Regulatory Organization.”
Ms. Awe commenting, said “I am both deeply appreciative and humbled by this recognition for my modest contributions to The Exchange. I look forward to continuing to provide quality service to The Exchange and its ecosystem by engendering an improved compliance culture based on substantial engagement as well as deployment of appropriate enforcement mechanisms; fully embracing and further deploying technology to serve our regulatory purposes; furthering our regulatory remit through key relationships with other regulators; and providing proactive and in-depth surveillance of our market.”