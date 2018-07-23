Nigerian Stock Exchange Opens Entries For 2018 Essay Competition To Promote Financial Literacy - Receives Support From Jim Ovia

In line with its commitment to ‘building a financially savvy generation, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The NSE or The Exchange) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2018 edition of its NSE Essay Competition for students in Senior Secondary Schools in all states of the Federation. The topic for this year’s edition, “Discuss how technology can promote financial literacy and encourage investment habit among youths?” aims to bring the subject of technology to the fore and get young people to start thinking early on about how it can be applied to real life business situations.
This year’s competition, which is supported by Jim Ovia Foundation opened on Monday, July 16, 2018 and will close on Friday, October 05, 2018. To enter the 2018 NSE Essay Competition, participants are required to email their typewritten entries, which should not be more than 1,000 words to essay@nse.com.ng.
The competition rewards the Top 10 winners out of which the top three will be presented with equity investments, University scholarship funds and personal Laptops/tablets at the Awards ceremony which comes up in October 2018. The winners will also be honoured with a Closing Gong ceremony at The Exchange. The schools of the top three winners will also be recognised and presented with prizes such as trophies, desktop computers and printers. The additional seven (7) essay writers will receive consolation prizes, certificate of achievement and recognition at the awards ceremony.
According to Mr. Olumide Orojimi, Head, Corporate Communications, NSE, improving financial literacy is important to the future of Nigeria. “Youths are an important stakeholder group as it relates to planning for a sustainable future as a nation and we must imbibe in them, good financial skills that will assure a secured and great future for them. The competition serves as an essential platform. As the premier multi-asset securities exchange, this is one of the ways we contribute to building a financial literate Nigeria that can access various financial inclusion offering available to them
Since it’s commencement in year 2000, The NSE Essay Competition has inspired over 30,000 young people in over 3,500 secondary schools across Nigeria to showcase what they have learnt about the financial and capital markets. It provides an important opportunity for youths to engage in issues of importance to The Nigerian economy.
He noted that through this competition, the NSE has been able to promote financial literacy among young Nigerians, by encouraging them to learn how good financial decisions can better their lives
now and in the future, and ultimately grow the economy. “We continue to be inspired by both the increasing number of participation in this financial literacy activation and the boundless imagination that the topics spur amongst the vast majority of the students. This year’s theme could not have come at a better time as the world prepares for a fourth industrial revolution that will be primarily driven by technology. This year’s competition hopes to spark exceptional thinking as our youths prepare to embrace a sustainable financial future that is technology will play a major role”.
Entries submitted for the competition are graded by a team of examiners identified in conjunction with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers at the first level. Successful writers will then proceed to the second stage by writing an in-person follow up essay on a related topic at any of the NSE branches closest to them. The final stage involved interviews at the NSE Headquarters in Lagos. This rigorous level of assessment is to ensure that only the best amongst equals emerge as winners.