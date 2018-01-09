 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Nigerian Stock Exchange: Implementation Of The New Par Value And Pricing Methodology Rules: Classification Of Equities By Prices

Date 09/01/2018

Pursuant to the implementation of the approved amendments to the Pricing Methodology1 and Par Value Rules, as contained in Rules 15.29 and 15.30 respectively of the Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Dealing Members’ Rules), (“the Rules”), this report which is based on market values of equities as at December 31, 2017 is hereby provided for guidance in the implementation of the Rules effective January 29, 2017, as summarized in the table below: 

Group

Price Movement (Minimum Quantity)

Min. Tick Size (N)

Price Range & Trading Period
A 10,000 N0.10 N100.00 or above, for 4 of the last 6 months, or new security listings priced at N100.00 or above at the time of listing
B 50,000 N0.05
 		 N5.00 or above but lower than N100, for 4 of the last 6 months, or new security listings priced at N5.00 or above but lower than N100 at the time of listing
C 100,000 N0.01 N0.01 or above but lower than N5, for 4 of the last 6 months, or new security listings priced at N0.01 or above but lower than N5 at the time of listing

 

Click here for full details.