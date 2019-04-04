NGM List The First Exchange Traded Product On Litecoin And XRP

At the end of this week XBT Provider will list exchange traded products with Litecoin and XRP as underlying assets at NGM. Litecoin will start trading as of April 4 and XRP as of April 5, 2019.
“This is first and foremost a win for investors, especially those in Sweden who have demonstrated such strong support of prior crypto offerings. As an industry, it is important for us to listen, though with caution, to the requests of our investors and respond in kind. We are very excited to be part of making history here with the first ever LTC and XRP tracking products; and look forward to continuing to collaborate closely with XBT Provider on behalf of investors interested in new offerings” says Tommy Fransson, NGM Deputy CEO.
"Swedish and European investors have access to two new crypto assets (in EUR and SEK), Litecoin and XRP, on a regulated exchange — this tremendous achievement would not have been possible without solid collaboration and diligence from the NGM team and all their Swedish partners. We have been very impressed by their approach to business and the breadth of their expertise in the time we have allocated ourselves to admit our trackers to listing. We look forward to a continued close collaboration to break more new ground for investors. We believe these trackers are the right vehicle for the financial markets to obtain exposure to crypto assets through trusted brokers and XBT Provider’s track record only confirms its willingness to develop and expand its product range building on it's already solid base," says Laurent Kssis MD of XBT Provider.