New Chief Legal Counsel - Eric Leijonram Named Chief Legal Counsel At Finansinspektionen

Eric Leijonram is currently a judge and administrative director for Linköping District Court. He has previously worked at the Ministry of Justice and the Swedish Prison and Probation Service. He has also been the inquiry chair in the government inquiry into the need to expand regulatory support for register controls in working life.
Eric Leijonram will take over the position on 1 December.
FI's Acting Chief Legal Counsel Per Håkansson will return to his role as Senior Advisor to Director General Erik Thedéen.