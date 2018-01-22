Nasdaq Elects Joseph Mecane To The Board Of Directors Of Its U.S. Exchanges

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ), today announced the addition of Joseph Mecane to the board of directors of the following U.S. exchanges operated by the company: The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC; Nasdaq PHLX, LLC; Nasdaq BX, Inc.; Nasdaq ISE, LLC; Nasdaq MRX, LLC; and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC. Mr. Mecane was elected on January 17, 2018.
Mr. Mecane currently serves as Head of Execution Services at Citadel Securities. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Mecane was Global Head of Electronic Equities at Barclays and previously served as Head of U.S. Equities at the New York Stock Exchange. His earlier career included roles at UBS Securities, Schwab Capital Markets, Knight Capital Group and Price Waterhouse. Mr. Mecane received an MBA with honors from the Wharton School and a bachelor’s degree from Pace University.
"Joe’s experience in the global equities industry will bring an added advantage to Nasdaq’s U.S. Exchange Board as we continue to deliver solutions that help brokers and traders plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence across multiple asset classes,” said Thomas A. Wittman, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Trading and Market Services and CEO, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We look forward to Joe’s contributions and are thrilled to have him join the U.S. Exchange Board."
For additional biographical information on Nasdaq’s Exchange Board members, please visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-stock-market-llc.cfm.