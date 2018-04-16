Nasdaq Completes Sale Of Its Public Relations Solutions And Digital Media Services Businesses To West Corporation

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) (“Nasdaq”) today announced the successful completion of the sale of its Public Relations Solutions and Digital Media Services businesses to West Corporation (“West”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, for approximately $335 million.
Through a multi-year partnership with West, Nasdaq will continue to provide eligible Nasdaq-listed clients with seamless access to public relations, webcasting and webhosting products and services as part of the terms of the transaction.
Nasdaq is dedicated to providing corporate clients with successful interaction with the capital markets, accompanied by strategic C-Suite and board solutions that provide investor relations intelligence and governance insights and collaboration. The completion of the transaction will enable Nasdaq to focus our efforts on strengthening technology, data and analytics capabilities within our core investor relations and governance, risk and compliance solutions, which are an important component of Nasdaq's relationships with its corporate clients.
Through our continued ownership and investment in Nasdaq IR Insight®, Nasdaq Boardvantage®, and Nasdaq BWise, our clients will continue to receive services that aim to help them navigate the capital markets, manage their relationships with investors and establish a strong governance foundation.
As previously announced, Nasdaq expects to use the proceeds from the sale for share repurchases.