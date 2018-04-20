 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange Will Change The Tick Size On The Stock Market From May 3, 2018

Date 20/04/2018

Moscow Stock Exchange will change the tick size on the stock market since May 3, 2018 for the following shares:

Security codeSecurity nameISIN

Tick size,
RUB
(until 03.05.2018)

Tick size,
RUB
(since 03.05.2018)

Decimals
(until 03.05.2018)

Decimals
(since 03.05.2018)

ALBK PJSC "Best Efforts Bank", cs RU000A0JS2M9 0.1 0.5 1 1
AVAZ PJSC "AVTOVAZ", cs RU0009071187 0.01 0.05 2 2
AVAZP PJSC "AVTOVAZ", ps RU000A0JQ433 0.01 0.05 2 2
DIXY PJSC "DIXY GROUP", cs RU000A0JP7H1 0.1 0.5 1 1
FESH FESCO, cs RU0008992318 0.005 0.01 3 3
GTRK PJSC "GTM", cs RU000A0ZYD22 0.1 0.5 2 1
MRKP PJSC IDGC of Center and Volga Region, cs RU000A0JPN96 0.0001 0.0005 4 4
PRMB PJSCB "Primorye", cs RU000A0DPNQ5 10 50 0 0
RU000A0JXP78 JSC "DOM.RF", if RU000A0JXP78 0.5 1 1 1
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", ps RU000A0JS2J5 0.01 0.05 2 2
SFIN PJSC "SFI", cs RU000A0JVW89 0.5 1 1 1
STSBP PJSC "Stavropol electricity sale company", ps RU000A0ET1Z7 0.0005 0.001 4 4
TNSE PJSC GC "TNS energo", cs RU000A0JUCQ5 1 5 0 0
VZRZ Vozrozhdenie Bank, cs RU0009084214 0.5 1 1 1

Also since May 3, 2018, the Decimals will be changed without changing the tick size for the following securities:

Security code Security nameISIN

Decimals
(until 01.02.2018)

Decimals
(since 01.02.2018)

ABBN Bank of Astana, cs KZ1C00001023 2 1
RU000A0JT7G9 JSC "TRANSFINGROUP" Asset Management, if RU000A0JT7G9 2 1

 