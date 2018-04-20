Moscow Exchange Will Change The Tick Size On The Stock Market From May 3, 2018

Moscow Stock Exchange will change the tick size on the stock market since May 3, 2018 for the following shares:
|Security code
|Security name
|ISIN
|
Tick size,
|
Tick size,
|
Decimals
|
Decimals
|ALBK
|PJSC "Best Efforts Bank", cs
|RU000A0JS2M9
|0.1
|0.5
|1
|1
|AVAZ
|PJSC "AVTOVAZ", cs
|RU0009071187
|0.01
|0.05
|2
|2
|AVAZP
|PJSC "AVTOVAZ", ps
|RU000A0JQ433
|0.01
|0.05
|2
|2
|DIXY
|PJSC "DIXY GROUP", cs
|RU000A0JP7H1
|0.1
|0.5
|1
|1
|FESH
|FESCO, cs
|RU0008992318
|0.005
|0.01
|3
|3
|GTRK
|PJSC "GTM", cs
|RU000A0ZYD22
|0.1
|0.5
|2
|1
|MRKP
|PJSC IDGC of Center and Volga Region, cs
|RU000A0JPN96
|0.0001
|0.0005
|4
|4
|PRMB
|PJSCB "Primorye", cs
|RU000A0DPNQ5
|10
|50
|0
|0
|RU000A0JXP78
|JSC "DOM.RF", if
|RU000A0JXP78
|0.5
|1
|1
|1
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", ps
|RU000A0JS2J5
|0.01
|0.05
|2
|2
|SFIN
|PJSC "SFI", cs
|RU000A0JVW89
|0.5
|1
|1
|1
|STSBP
|PJSC "Stavropol electricity sale company", ps
|RU000A0ET1Z7
|0.0005
|0.001
|4
|4
|TNSE
|PJSC GC "TNS energo", cs
|RU000A0JUCQ5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|VZRZ
|Vozrozhdenie Bank, cs
|RU0009084214
|0.5
|1
|1
|1
Also since May 3, 2018, the Decimals will be changed without changing the tick size for the following securities:
|Security code
|Security name
|ISIN
|
Decimals
|
Decimals
|ABBN
|Bank of Astana, cs
|KZ1C00001023
|2
|1
|RU000A0JT7G9
|JSC "TRANSFINGROUP" Asset Management, if
|RU000A0JT7G9
|2
|1