Moscow Exchange: Final Settlement Prices Determined For June MOEX Index Futures

|Contract
|Expiry
|Final settlement price (points)
|Settlement date
|Calculation method
|RTS Index futures
|June 2019
|138,846
|20 June 2019
|The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,388.46 as of 20 June 2019)
|MOEX Russia Index futures
|June 2019
|278,391
|20 June 2019
|The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,783.91 as of 20 June 2019)
|MICEX Index (mini) futures
|June 2019
|2,783.91
|20 June 2019
|The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,783.91 as of 20 June 2019)
|Blud-Chip Index futures
|June 2019
|18,886
|20 June 2019
|The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (18,886 as of 20 June 2019)
