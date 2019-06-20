 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Final Settlement Prices Determined For June MOEX Index Futures

Date 20/06/2019

Contract Expiry Final settlement price (points) Settlement date Calculation method
RTS Index futures June 2019 138,846 20 June 2019 The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,388.46 as of 20 June 2019)
MOEX Russia Index futures June 2019 278,391 20 June 2019 The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,783.91 as of 20 June 2019)
MICEX Index (mini) futures June 2019 2,783.91 20 June 2019 The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,783.91 as of 20 June 2019)
Blud-Chip Index futures June 2019 18,886 20 June 2019 The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (18,886 as of 20 June 2019)