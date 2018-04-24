Marek Dietl Appointed President Of The GPW Management Board For Another Term Of Office

- The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Warsaw Stock Exchange has appointed Marek Dietl as President of the Exchange Management Board for a new term of office
- The new term of office President of the GPW Management Board runs from 26 July 2018 to 26 July 2022
On 23 April, the Extraordinary General Meeting passed a resolution under the agenda item concerning changes to the Management Board, tabled by request of the State Treasury which is a shareholder representing 35 percent of the Company’s share capital, and appointed Marek Dietl as President of the Exchange Management Board for a new term of office. The new term of office of the Exchange Management Board runs from 26 July 2018 to 26 July 2022.
Marek Dietl became President of the GPW Management Board in 2017 (the Ordinary General Meeting of GPW appointed him as President on 19 June 2017) following the approval of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority issued on 26 September 2017.
Marek Dietl
Marek Dietl holds a degree from the Warsaw School of Economics and a PhD from the Institute of Economic Sciences, Polish Academy of Sciences. During his PhD programme, he was a fellow at the University of Glasgow. He is Assistant Professor at the Warsaw School of Economics (SGH) since 2012. In 2012-2013, he was a fellow at the University of Economics, Essex. He completed a two-year programme in finance: EY Executive Studies in Finance.
In 1999-2008, Marek Dietl worked with the international consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners, where he was promoted from Intern to Proxy to Leader of the Warsaw office. In 2008-2012, he was with Krajowy Fundusz Kapitałowy S.A., initially as Investment Manager and later as Deputy Director for Investments.
Marek Dietl has served on the Supervisory Boards, Audit Committees, Investment (Selection) Committees of more than 20 companies including Atende, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, BSC Drukarnie Opakowań, Mercator Medical, Polish Agency for Enterprise Development, PZU Witelo FIZAN.
Marek Dietl has served as an advisor and expert: Advisor to the President of Poland, Advisor to the President of the Energy Regulatory Office, Mediator at the Court of Arbitration of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, Member of the Board of Economic Education at the National Bank of Poland, Expert of the Business Centre Club and the Sobieski Institute. He has headed Financial Instrument Task Forces appointed by the Director of the National Centre for Research and Development.
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) is the biggest exchange in Central and Eastern Europe. GPW organises trade on one of the fastest growing capital markets in Europe. GPW operates a regulated market of shares and derivative instruments and the alternative stock market NewConnect for growing companies. GPW is developing Catalyst, a market for issuers of corporate and municipal bonds. Towarowa Giełda Energii (TGE), a member of the GPW Group since March 2012, offers trade in electricity, natural gas, property rights and guarantees of origin, and CO2 emission allowances. Since 9 November 2010, GPW is a public company listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl.