Malaysia’s Securities Industry Development Corporation Appoints Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik As CEO

The Securities Industry Development Corporation (SIDC), the learning and development arm of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) welcomed Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik as its Chief Executive Officer on 1 September 2019. Prior to this appointment, Tengku Zarina was the Director of Corporate Resources in the SC.
Tengku Zarina brings with her over 27 years of global financial services experience both in corporate and international finance, covering different business functions and markets. Having a core competency in corporate credit, she had in the past assumed a wide range of roles in international banking, corporate banking, business development, banking operations, operational excellence and strategic transformation.
She has served in large financial centres including in Hong Kong where she was Maybank Hong Kong’s Deputy CEO from 2001 to 2005, responsible for corporate banking and business development, and in the city of London, where she was the Country Head for Maybank operations in the UK from 2005 to 2013. Leveraging her diverse experience, she had taken on several strategic transformation roles, including Maybank’s Head of Operational Excellence for Global Banking. She was also appointed as a Supervisory Board member for Uzbek Leasing International in Uzbekistan from 2013 to 2015.
Tengku Zarina is an appointed Accreditation Panel Member for Finance Accreditation Agency (FAA), an international and independent accreditation body supported by the SC and Bank Negara Malaysia. Holding a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Michigan State University, United States, she is also a graduate of Women Directors’ Program by NIEW and attended the Oxford Scenarios Programme in Said Business School, University of Oxford.