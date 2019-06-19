LSEG: UnaVista Welcomes New Firms To Its Partner Programme To Ease Industry SFTR Burden

- 25 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) now part of UnaVista’s Partner Programme for SFTR
- Over 50 ISVs and 19 consultants now part of wider Partner Programme helping client with their reporting obligations
- Securities Financing Transactions Regulations (SFTR) will require firms to report transactions, including repo trades, to an approved EU trade repository from April 2020
- Clients able to test their data in preparation using UnaVista’s Accelerator tool
UnaVista, part of London Stock Exchange Group, is pleased to announce that 25 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) within UnaVista’s Partner Programme are now looking to include SFTR services as part of their offering to clients. Partner firms include Calypso Technology, Equilend, IHS Markit, MarketAxess Trax, Message Automation and Murex S.A.S. The ISVs will be connected directly into UnaVista, allowing their clients to be able to report all their required transactions through their existing connections and on to UnaVista’s Trade Repository, following the introduction of new Securities Financing Transaction Regulations (SFTR) next year. The Partner Programme has been instrumental in helping reduce the burden of previous reporting obligations, such as MiFID II.
UnaVista has recently announced that they will also be working with clearing houses, such as LCH Group’s RepoClear and CC&G, to give their clearing members the option of Assisted Reporting. UnaVista is also working with SFTR trading venues such as MTS and Equilend to provide a simplified way for their clients to route data straight on to UnaVista for reporting.
UnaVista’s Partner Programme was launched in February 2017 and now incorporates over 75 technology and consulting firms.
Mark Husler, CEO, UnaVista said:
“We have been working with the industry for a number of years now to create a network of connected market participants. This gives the client options as to how they want to report, to make it as simple as possible for the industry. Our Partner Programme has also inspired new product innovations that not only helps firms to reduce the burden of accessing their data but can also help them improve their matching, data enrichment and reporting.
Ahead of SFTR reporting go-live, clients can now simulate their reporting and perform data gap analysis using UnaVista’s SFTR Accelerator tool. The UnaVista Accelerator tool will enable clients to test for and to address any data discrepancies, formatting issues or shortages before the regulation goes live.
UnaVista’s SFTR Trade Repository is available through the same award-winning, web-based technology as MiFIR and EMIR, helping to make complicated reporting simple. Reference data to help firms enrich their reports, flexible collaborative reporting models to help firms work with counterparties to report and extensive reconciliation and analytics will ensure firms improve their reporting with time.
Find out more about UnaVista’s partner programme or visit: https://www.lseg.com/markets-products-and-services/post-trade-services/unavista/unavista-partner-programme
UnaVista’s guide to SFTR reporting is available here
The 25 ISVs currently including SFTR within the Partner Programme are:
Autorek, Avaloq, Axiom SL, Calypso Technology, Catena Technologies, Charles Rivers Development, CSS Compliance Solutions Strategy (formerly TradeChannel), deltaconX, E-Flow Global, Eurobase Banking Solutions, Goldensource, IHS Markit, MarketAxess Trax, MAP FinTech, Message Automation, Misys Finastra, Murex S.A.S., Point Nine Limited, Regtek Solutions, SiGrade S.p.A., SteelEye, SS&C, targit GMBH, TAS Group, and Ullink/Itiviti
The 19 consultancy firms including SFTR within the Partner Programme are:
AXIS Corporate, BCS Consulting, Bovill, Citihub, Compliancy Services, d-fine GmbH, DMW Group, Duff & Phelps, Excelian Luxoft, GDFM, Greyspark, JDX Consulting, K&E Consultants, Leading Point FM, Mapsplatis, Mazars LLP, Regulatory Governance, Talos Management ConsultantsGmbH and Tori Global