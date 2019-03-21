London Stock Exchange Group: UnaVista Tradecho B.V. Receives Approval From ESMA For EMIR

We are pleased to announce that London Stock Exchange Group has now received all the required regulatory approvals in order to continue to offer both EU MiFID II and EMIR reporting services along with the UK equivalent reporting services. This ensures we can continue to provide transaction and trade reporting services after the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union (Brexit) in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
UnaVista TRADEcho B.V., an affiliate of London Stock Exchange Group plc, has been approved by European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to operate a Trade Repository for the EU EMIR requirements. This follows on from the approval already received by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM), to operate an Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) and Approved Publication Application (APA) for MiFID II.
London Stock Exchange plc and UnaVista Ltd will continue to operate a trade repository, ARM and APA to provide transaction and trade reporting services under the versions of EMIR and MiFID II that are incorporated into UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Mark Husler, UnaVista CEO, stated "We are pleased that we can continue to offer our market leading trade and transaction reporting services with minimal disruption to clients. Clients will be able to report for both EU and UK version of MiFID II and EMIR through their existing connections."
