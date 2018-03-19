Listing And Trading Of Al Rayan Qatar ETF On Qatar Stock Exchange

Qatar Stock Exchange announces that effective 21st March 2018, the Al Rayan Qatar ETF will be admitted to trading.
The Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issued by Masraf Al Rayan tracks the QE Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price). The benchmark measures the price performance of Shari’a complaint stocks (as approved by Al Rayan’s Shari’a Supervisory Board) listed on Qatar Stock Exchange.
The Group Securities will act as the Liquidity Provider (LP) for the ETF. The instrument will trade Sunday- Thursday 09.00 – 13.15 with all existing order types supported.