Les Male, CEO Of DGCX, Recognised By Forbes ME As One Of The ‘Most Influential Executives In The Middle East’

Les Male, CEO of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX), has been recognised by Forbes Middle East as the 11th ‘Top International CEO in the Middle East’ heading a local firm. He received the award at an exclusive event hosted by Forbes in the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, alongside many of the region’s other most-recognized business leaders.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “I am both humbled and honoured to receive this award at the prestigious Forbes Middle East ‘Most Influential Executives’ event. This accolade is a reflection of the DGCX Groups’ collective efforts to achieve remarkable growth over the last year, as well as the significant investment in our people, technology and products.”
Les received the award based on outstanding performance and accomplishments, growth of the DGCX, and significant media engagement in the last year.
Les has nearly 30 years’ experience in the Global Commodities industry with particular expertise across Exchanges, risk management and trading systems. As an extensively networked business leader with a consistent track record of driving new business, he builds outstanding customer relationships, whilst protecting and growing shareholder returns.