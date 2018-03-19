Kyber Network Opens Its Decentralized Crypto-Exchange To The Public - At A Time When There Is Increasing Scrutiny About The Security And Transparency Of Centralized Exchanges, The Highly Anticipated, Fully Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Is Opening Its Door To Public With Their Beta Launch On The Ethereum Mainnet.

Kyber Network, a highly anticipated decentralized cryptocurrency exchange who conducted one of the most successful crowdfunding events of 2017, has today announced that their public beta is open to the public. The company hopes to provide a trustless, fully decentralized exchange that provides a high level of liquidity for users, an industry first.
“This is an incredible milestone that is a testament to the incredible team we have built at Kyber Network,” said Loi Luu, co-founder and CEO of Kyber Network. “There is a need for more decentralization in the cryptocurrency trading markets and we feel that what we have built will become one of the primary trading hubs for crypto assets over the coming year.”
The public launch of Kyber Network comes at a time when there is increasing scrutiny about the transparency of centralized exchanges and security is as big of a concern as ever. Kyber Network is a fully decentralized exchange, meaning it exists entirely on the blockchain, is trustless and holds no user funds.
Kyber Network is a new type of decentralized exchange because it addresses one of the primary issues plaguing decentralized trading marketplaces today: liquidity. A system with high liquidity would enable instant transactions on the block time that can be achieved securely and completely decentralized for any type of asset.
Kyber Network solves this issue by introducing a new system for any user to trade any token instantly and completely securely with guaranteed liquidity. Their approach is through the utilization of reserve managers, who are incentivized by monetizing their otherwise idle assets. By serving trade requests from users, reserves earn profit from the spread determined by reserve managers. As the network gains more traffic through collaborations with wallet providers and various other token projects, reserve managers will benefit directly from the trading volume due to network effects within Kyber Network.
Since launching their platform on the Ethereum mainnet, the exchange was made available to whitelisted addresses only. By limiting the number of users that access the exchange, they have improved the platform in a controlled environment. This testing period has unfolded with great success, and after slightly more than a month of constant feedback and improvement Kyber Network is ready to release our platform to the public.
Kyber Network raised 200,000 ETH in a public crowdsale in September 2017. On Monday the 19th at 3pm (GMT+8) the public mainnet beta stage will begin. The company has stated that all users should keep in mind that as our platform is still in beta testing, there are areas in need of improvement and to report any issues to the company here.
To learn more visit: https://kyber.network