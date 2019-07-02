Kazpost JSC And Renaissance Capital Have Become Trading Members Of AIX - Expanding Access For A Large Base Of Retail Investors Across Many Regions Of Kazakhstan Through Kazpost, And By Institutions In The Region Through One Of The Leading Independent Investment Companies In The Frontier And Emerging Markets

Astana International Exchange (AIX) is pleased to announce that Kazpost JSC and Renaissance Capital investment company have become trading members of AIX. The certificates were awarded to the heads of these organizations during the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, to Astana International Financial Centre.
“We are pleased to welcome our new trading members, who will allow thousands of Kazakhstan and foreign investors to access the AIX platform,” – said Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX. – Wide coverage of Kazpost’s client base and experience of participation in the previously held “People’s IPO”, as well as the unique geography of Renaissance Capital’s coverage will open new opportunities for the clients of these companies in the Central Asian capital market.”
Saken Sarsenov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazpost JSC highlighted:
“Astana International Exchange is a world class platform and we are glad to obtain access to it. This shall allow Kazpost to provide a wider scope of opportunities to its clients to invest using this modern trading platform. I can assure that as a broker Kazpost will actively contribute to the development of capital market in Kazakhstan.”
Christoph Charlier, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renaissance Capital said:
“Astana International Exchange’s tech platform meets most advanced requirements and expectations of the market participants and offers great opportunities for the stock exchange and its partners. We are happy to be able to provide our clients with a full-fledged exchange access to participate in the national privatization programme as well as Sovereign and corporate securities offerings. Being one of the leading investment banks in emerging and frontier markets, Renaissance Capital has a multi-year successful track record of implementing transactions for Kazakh issuers in equity and debt capital markets and promoting Kazakhstan’s investment case among international investors.”
Kazpost JSC provides brokerage services on the basis of a license for brokerage and dealer activities with the right to maintain customer accounts as a nominal holder, as well as transfer-agency activities since 2000. The brokerage client base of Kazpost includes more than 32 thousand active individual accounts. Company’s each regional branch employs specialists in brokerage services. There are more than 100 brokerage service points in the postal communication centers throughout the country.
Renaissance Capital is a leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank providing access to 50 markets across the globe, with operations in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, North America and Asia. Founded in 1995, the Firm has established market-leading positions in each of its core businesses – equity and debt capital markets, M&A, markets business division, including equity & equity derivatives, fixed income, FX & FX derivatives, commodities and REPO & financing; as well as research and prime brokerage. It has one of the largest EEMEA distribution and execution platforms, with Sales and Trading teams present in London, Moscow, New York, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos, Nairobi and Cairo.