JonesTrading Wins Best Outsourced Trading Solution At The HFM US Hedge Fund Services Awards 2019

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC (“JonesTrading”) has been named “Best Outsourced Trading Solution” at the 2019 US Hedge Fund Services Awards, which was held in New York on September 12th. The firm also won the Award in 2017.
The HFM Services Awards recognize exceptional innovation, customer service, and performance over the past 12 months judged by a panel of C-suite executives from leading hedge funds. Firms are recognized that have strived to achieve excellence in a highly competitive environment.
Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading, said: “We are very proud being named Best Outsourced Trading Solution by HFM. We are grateful for the industry recognition of our commitment to excellence and the confidence our clients place in us. Our Outsourced Trading business is a major focus for our firm and we have built an exceptional team over the past four years. We’ve invested quite a bit in both the technology and the staff to offer our clients the highest level of service.”
Jeff LeVeen JonesTrading Managing Director and Global Head of Outsourced Trading said: “In four short years, we’ve been able to build a world class outsourced trading platform focused on exceptional client service, client anonymity, execution quality, and technology innovation. We believe our strength lies in our rapidly growing experienced trading team. We’re extremely thankful for our clients’ support and the hard work of our trading and middle office team.”
The Award confirms JonesTrading’s leadership, building on the industry-wide recognition the firm has gained including:
- Best Outsourced Trading Provider – 2018 Hedgeweek Global Awards
- Best Outsourced Trading Firm – 2017 Greenwich Associates U.S. Equity Investors - Trading Study
- #1 Broker for Trading Complicated Orders – 2017 Greenwich Associates U.S. Equity Investors - Trading Study
- #1 Broker for Handling Important Orders with Discretion – 2017 Greenwich Associates U.S. Equity Investors - Trading Study
- #1 Broker for Trading Small and Mid-Cap Equities – 2017 Greenwich Associates U.S. Equity Investors - Trading Study
- #1 Broker for Agency Block Trading – 2017 TABB Group Report U.S. Institutional Equity Trading Study
- #1 Broker for Providing Best Market Color and Trade Oriented Ideas – 2016 Greenwich Associates U.S. Equity Investors - Trading Study