Japan’s Financial Services Agency: The Second “Roundtable On Supervisory Oversight Of Crypto-Assets -Toward A New Stage Of International Cooperation”

The Financial Services Agency of Japan (JFSA) hosted the second “Roundtable on Supervisory Oversight of Crypto-Assets -Toward a new Stage of International Cooperation-” on 6th September at Marunouchi Building in Tokyo.
The roundtable brought together relevant financial supervisors and international organisations, providing a useful opportunity to share experiences and discuss recent developments concerning crypto-assets (also including stablecoins), which could contribute to strengthening international cooperation.
Participants discussed four main issues at the roundtable: (i) recent technological developments and challenges with crypto-assets; (ii) regulation and supervision of crypto-asset trading platforms; (iii) investor protection and market integrity; and (iv) international cooperation with multi-stakeholders involvement.
Participants appreciated JFSA’s hospitality in hosting this roundtable.
Note
The meeting was not open to the public and was held on an invitation-only basis.
- Ryozo HIMINO, Vice Minister for International Affairs, Opening Remarks "Libra as an Alarm Clock"
