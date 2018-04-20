Japan's Financial Services Agency: Invitation For Public Comments Regarding The Working Group On Corporate Disclosure Of The Financial System Council

With great changes in the economic conditions surrounding Japanese listed companies and investors, it is essential to ensure appropriate disclosure and provision of corporate information that would promote investors’ investment decisions and constructive dialogues between investors and companies to accomplish a virtuous circle that would bring about the fruits of corporate value and its profitability for household economies through the robust functioning of the capital markets. From this viewpoint, the Working Group on Corporate Disclosure of the Financial System Council has been considering the contents to be disclosed and the means by which corporate information should be provided since last December.
From the viewpoint of promoting discussions based on the needs of wider investors, the secretariat of the Working Group hereby widely invites public comments on issues to be discussed in its meetings. We would like to seek your views on what kinds of information are necessary and from what perspectives, in order to facilitate investors’ investment decisions and constructive dialogues that would promote corporate value over the medium and long term. Please see the exhibit for details.
Please send your comments to disclosurewg@fsa.go.jp no later than 17:00 (JST), May 19, 2018. Please note that we do not accept comments by means other than e-mail. Please be sure to include your name (or your entity name), your occupation (or your entity’s business type) and your contact information (address, phone number and/or e-mail address) in your e-mail.
The received comments will be used for the Working Group's discussion, although the secretariat of the Working Group will decide on the handling of the comments and will not respond to them individually.
«Relevant material»
Exhibit: ‘Current issues relating to corporate disclosure’（PDF:406KB）