Information By The Cyprus Stock Exchange On The Clearing Agent Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Ltd

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) would like to inform Market Participants and the public, in relation to an announcement of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), dated on March 2, 2018, that Beaufort Securities Ltd (BSL) and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Ltd (BACSL) are placed into insolvency and that the High Court has appointed Administrators for the above mentioned companies. Relevant information regarding the above can be found in the following link:
https://www.investegate.co.uk/financial-conduct/rns/beaufort-securities-and-beaufort-asset-clearing/201803020700044726G/
Due to the fact that a number of UK Issuers, listed on the Emerging Companies Market (ECM) of the CSE, have appointed Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Ltd (as previously announced at the time of each Issuer's listing) as Clearing Agent for the Clearing and Settlement of CSE trades related to their securities, the CSE would like to bring to your attention the above information. Please note that the affected Issuers have been informed by the CSE and several of them are taking or intend to take relevant actions (e.g. appointment of another Clearing Agent).